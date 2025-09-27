Next Article
Fake websites targeting World Cup ticket sales
Technology
Scammers have set up over 4,300 fake domains pretending to be official FIFA or host city sites—like Dallas, Miami, Toronto, and Mexico City—to trick people, with attacks timed to coincide with the ticket presale window (September 9-19, 2025).
These sites use phishing links and bogus ticket offers to steal cash and personal info from excited fans.
Experts advise to avoid clicking random links
Researchers found many of these fake domains were quietly registered years ago—even for future World Cups in 2030 and 2034.
This "domain aging" makes them look legit at first glance.
Experts warn: only buy tickets from official FIFA channels, double-check web addresses, and avoid clicking on random links—even if they look convincing.