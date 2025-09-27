Researchers grow wheat on desert land using homegrown 'soilification' technique

The team is now aiming to apply this technique to other crops

Their process lets them grow 26kg of wheat per 100 square meters using just three rounds of watering—a big deal for dry areas.

Led by Associate Professor Akhil Agrawal and backed by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and the State government's Horticulture Department, the team has made arid farming much more efficient.

They're now hoping to try this tech with other crops like millet and green gram, aiming for even greener deserts soon.