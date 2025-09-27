Microsoft will stop Windows 10 support next year: What it means

Most big companies in India—about 78%, according to Lenovo —have already moved to Windows 11, since a lot of their pandemic-era PCs are due for an upgrade anyway. But smaller businesses and public offices are lagging behind, so there's now a bigger market for affordable refurbished PCs under ₹15,000.

E-waste concerns and compliance issues

Industries like banking and healthcare are scrambling to update before the deadline because they have strict rules about security.

Missing the switch could mean extra costs or compliance headaches.

Plus, with so many devices becoming outdated at once, e-waste could spike—but brands like Lenovo and Acer say they're stepping up recycling programs and pushing more eco-friendly materials.