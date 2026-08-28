FDA approves new once-daily pill to simplify HIV treatment

Bixlenvo is a combination of bictegravir, the mainstay of Gilead's successful HIV pill Biktarvy, and lenacapavir, a first-in-class capsid inhibitor.

This unique combination makes it the first single-tablet regimen available for adults with suppressed HIV who can't use currently available one-pill treatment options.

According to Gilead, this population accounts for an estimated 5% or more of individuals in the US living with HIV.