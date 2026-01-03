These Bluetooth speakers can play music from four sources simultaneously
What's the story
Fender, the renowned guitar maker also known for its amps and speakers, is venturing into consumer electronics with a new brand called Fender Audio. The company has unveiled its first product at CES 2026: a pair of portable Bluetooth speakers dubbed ELIE (Extremely Loud Infinitely Expressive). The ELIE speakers come in two sizes, and both can be paired with another unit for stereo sound or connected with up to 100 units to fill larger spaces with audio.
Connectivity
ELIE speakers offer multi-device connectivity
The ELIE speakers come with a unique feature that lets you play audio from up to four different sources at the same time. These could be a Bluetooth device like your smartphone, an instrument or microphone connected via the ELIE's XLR/1/4-inch combo jack with a cable, and two other devices using Fender's proprietary wireless system. The controls on both versions of the speaker let users adjust volume for all four inputs separately.
Product details
ELIE 6 and ELIE 12: A look at the specs
The smaller of the two models, ELIE 6, is priced at $299.99. It features a built-in subwoofer with a full-range driver and tweeter that can produce up to 60W of sound. The speaker has an 18-hour battery life and a quick charge option for up to 90 minutes of playback. The larger model, ELIE 12, costs $399.99 and offers double the speakers and an increased output capacity of up to 120W, while providing 15 hours on battery life per charge.