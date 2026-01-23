Fermi.ai: AI-powered learning platform for high-schoolers launches Technology Jan 23, 2026

Fermi.ai, a new edtech platform from former Flipkart CTO and former Google and Airbnb executive Peeyush Ranjan and Myntra's Mukesh Bansal, is here to shake up how high-school students learn.

Instead of just giving answers, it helps you work through problems step by step—so you actually understand what's going on.

Fermi.ai is based in Singapore but already running pilot programs in India and the US.