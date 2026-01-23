Fermi.ai: AI-powered learning platform for high-schoolers launches
Fermi.ai, a new edtech platform from former Flipkart CTO and former Google and Airbnb executive Peeyush Ranjan and Myntra's Mukesh Bansal, is here to shake up how high-school students learn.
Instead of just giving answers, it helps you work through problems step by step—so you actually understand what's going on.
Fermi.ai is based in Singapore but already running pilot programs in India and the US.
What makes Fermi.ai different?
The platform covers math, physics, and chemistry for grades 9-12 and lines up with JEE, AP, and IB exams.
You get an adaptive AI tutor that figures out where you're stuck (without you having to say it), plus a handwriting-friendly canvas for solving equations and drawing diagrams.
How does it work—and what's next?
Fermi.ai doesn't hand over solutions instantly; instead, it guides your thinking so concepts really stick.
Teachers also get insights into where students struggle.
For now, it's free in select cities while they test things out. Next up: adding biology for NEET prep plus engineering and data science courses.
Pricing will come later—likely per student—with teachers getting free access.