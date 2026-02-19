Figure confirms data breach affecting nearly 1 million users
Technology
Big news in fintech: Figure just confirmed a huge data breach; the company said hackers stole "a limited number of files," while security researcher Troy Hunt's analysis identified 967,200 unique email addresses.
Details like emails, names, birthdays, addresses, and phone numbers were stolen after hackers got into their system.
Security researcher Troy Hunt helped uncover the scale of the breach.
Hacker group ShinyHunters claims responsibility
The hacker group ShinyHunters says they're responsible and has already leaked some of the stolen data online to pressure Figure.
The incident is another reminder that even big fintech companies need to stay sharp on security—and be upfront with customers when things go wrong.