Flipkart's AI shopping assistant 'SLAP' to launch next week
What's the story
Flipkart is all set to launch its new conversational AI shopping assistant, Shop Like a Pro (SLAP), next week. According to reports, SLAP will be developed as a standalone app. This is an upgraded version of Flippi, the generative AI shopping assistant introduced by Flipkart in 2023. A dedicated team has been working on this project, which will be rolled out in phases.
AI integration
Flipkart's commitment to enhancing shopping experience with AI
A company spokesperson said, "Flipkart is continuously exploring ways to enhance the shopping experience for customers through next-generation conversational commerce and AI-led capabilities." The representative added that they are working on several initiatives in this area and will share more details at an appropriate time.
AI capabilities
SLAP's functionalities and market competition
SLAP will be a conversational assistant, similar to Walmart's Sparky or Amazon's Rufus. It will use advanced AI models to help customers with product recommendations, suggestions, and answers to queries. The move comes as more e-commerce companies are adopting AI for shopping personalization and product recommendations. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had previously said their AI assistant Rufus is expected to add $10 billion in annual sales.