Flipkart's AI shopping assistant 'SLAP' to launch next week

By Mudit Dube 12:11 pm Jan 16, 202612:11 pm

What's the story

Flipkart is all set to launch its new conversational AI shopping assistant, Shop Like a Pro (SLAP), next week. According to reports, SLAP will be developed as a standalone app. This is an upgraded version of Flippi, the generative AI shopping assistant introduced by Flipkart in 2023. A dedicated team has been working on this project, which will be rolled out in phases.