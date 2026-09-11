AI agents can now shop for you on Flipkart
What's the story
Super.money, a digital payments platform owned by Flipkart, is introducing artificial intelligence (AI) agents that will autonomously shop for products and buy gold. The move is seen as a way to differentiate from bigger competitors in the market. Prakash Sikaria, the CEO of Super.money, told Bloomberg that they have started rolling out these consumer agents and plan to cover their entire customer base in two months.
Initial rollout
Initial focus on Flipkart shopping and gold purchases
The first phase of this AI agent rollout will be focused on shopping through Flipkart and buying gold when prices hit customer-defined levels.
Super.money has around 20 million monthly active users.
The company plans to expand online shopping via these agents beyond just Flipkart in the future, with hopes that they could also handle bill payments and investments for users.
Business strategy
Agents to be free initially, but will be monetized later
Sikaria said that their agents are "essentially payment agents, which are built in partnership with merchants."
The initial use of these agents will be free for customers. However, as usage grows, the company plans to monetize them through subscription services.
Super.money expects about 20% of its engineering costs this year will go toward building and scaling these consumer agents.
By 2030, "30% to 40% of the revenues of the organization can come from agentic use cases," Sikaria said.