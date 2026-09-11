AI agents can now shop for you on Flipkart

Sikaria said that their agents are "essentially payment agents, which are built in partnership with merchants."

The initial use of these agents will be free for customers. However, as usage grows, the company plans to monetize them through subscription services.

Super.money expects about 20% of its engineering costs this year will go toward building and scaling these consumer agents.

By 2030, "30% to 40% of the revenues of the organization can come from agentic use cases," Sikaria said.