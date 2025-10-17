Flipkart sale: ASUS Copilot+ PCs with NPUs now available

You'll find ASUS Vivobook 16 (Snapdragon X), Vivobook S14 OLED, and Vivobook 14 Flip OLED (both Intel Core Ultra 5), each with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. ARM models promise up to 20 hours battery and always-on Wi-Fi 6E, while Intel versions offer better app and gaming support but less battery life.

These laptops are a big step up

If you want AI-powered tools for productivity or creative work, these Copilot+ PCs are a big step up from regular laptops.

For everyday stuff, a standard laptop is cheaper, but if you're into the latest tech—and Diwali deals—these might be worth a look.