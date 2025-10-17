Google offers 50% discount on Pixel repairs for International Repair Day
Pixel users in the US can now get 50% off out-of-warranty screen and battery repairs, thanks to Google's International Repair Day promo.
The deal kicks off October 16 at the Chelsea, NY store and goes nationwide on October 18, but it's only for the first 10 repairs per store.
Things to keep in mind
You can use the discount for just one device, and it can't be stacked with other offers.
So, if you've been putting off a pricey Pixel fix, now's your chance to save some cash—just act fast before the slots fill up.
Google's eco-friendly device repair initiative
This move is part of Google's bigger push to make their devices easier to fix and more eco-friendly.
They're also hosting a repair education event in New York, plus offering genuine parts and guides for DIY repairs.
It's all about helping you keep your gadgets going longer—and cutting down on e-waste.