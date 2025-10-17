NPCI issues guidelines to curb UPI fraud amid festive season

As the festive season approaches, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued guidelines to help people protect themselves from Unified Payments Interface (UPI) frauds. The NPCI has recommended that users follow the 'Stop, Think, Act' principle before making any digital transactions. This is especially important during this time when scammers are known to exploit impulsive behavior for fraudulent gains.

Shopping safety Shop only on official websites and apps The NPCI also stressed the importance of shopping only on official websites and apps. This is because fraudsters often create similar sites and links, especially during festive sales, to steal personal and payment details. To avoid falling for such scams, users are advised to either type the web address themselves or use the official app instead of clicking on links from promotional emails or SMS.

Payment security Complete transactions on the official checkout page The NPCI has also warned users about scammers pushing them to pay through an external UPI link or ID. This is done outside the shopping app or site, bypassing safety checks. To avoid this, UPI users are advised to always complete transactions on the official checkout page after confirming the seller's details.

Scam alerts Don't fall for fake offers asking for OTPs, account details The NPCI has also warned users about fake offers promising rewards, cashback, or festival gifts. These often ask for OTPs, account details, or small "fees" from customers. The organization stressed that genuine offers don't require sensitive information or upfront payments. It also highlighted that OTPs are only meant to confirm a transaction initiated by users, and banks/payment apps never ask for these over calls/messages.