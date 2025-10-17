Meta introduces parental controls for teens' AI chats
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) is launching new parental controls to help oversee how teens interact with AI characters on its platforms.
Starting early next year in countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, these updates are meant to help parents guide their teens' interactions with AI characters and ensure age-appropriate content.
Parents can block specific characters, set time limits
Parents will soon be able to block certain AI characters, see what topics their teens discuss, set time limits for AI chats, or turn off specific conversations altogether.
Meta says these tools will help parents guide their kids toward age-appropriate content and give them more peace of mind.
The company is also making sure all teen-AI conversations stick to PG-13 standards—so sensitive subjects like violence are off-limits.