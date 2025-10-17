EA's Battlefield 6 breaks records, 7M sales in 3 days
What's the story
Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that its latest title, Battlefield 6, has broken franchise sales records by selling over seven million copies within the first three days of its launch. The game was released on October 10, just weeks after EA agreed to a $55 billion sale to a Saudi-backed investor group. The move is part of a larger strategy by EA to reclaim its position in the first-person shooter genre and take on Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty.
Gaming milestones
New records for online gaming
In addition to its impressive sales figures, Battlefield 6 also set new records for online gaming. EA reported that over 172 million matches were played during the launch weekend and more than 15 million hours of gameplay were streamed on various platforms. The game also recorded the highest number of concurrent players in the history of the franchise, further cementing its place as a major player in today's gaming landscape.
Game strategy
Concerns among unionized employees amid record-breaking launch
EA plans to continue releasing seasonal content for Battlefield 6, with Season 1 set to drop on October 28. However, the company's transition into private ownership has raised concerns among unionized employees. They fear that going private could limit transparency and reduce their leverage within the company. Despite these concerns, EA's record-breaking game launch signals a strong performance amid the transition process.