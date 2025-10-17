Battlefield 6 launched on October 10

EA's Battlefield 6 breaks records, 7M sales in 3 days

By Akash Pandey 03:46 pm Oct 17, 2025

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that its latest title, Battlefield 6, has broken franchise sales records by selling over seven million copies within the first three days of its launch. The game was released on October 10, just weeks after EA agreed to a $55 billion sale to a Saudi-backed investor group. The move is part of a larger strategy by EA to reclaim its position in the first-person shooter genre and take on Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty.