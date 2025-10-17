Regular ibuprofen use may cut endometrial cancer risk: Study

Experts caution against long-term ibuprofen use

The risk drop was even more dramatic—43%—for women with cardiovascular disease who used ibuprofen regularly.

Interestingly, aspirin didn't show the same effect.

While the findings hint that ibuprofen might help prevent endometrial cancer (which is becoming more common), experts warn that long-term use can have serious side effects like bleeding or kidney issues.

They still recommend healthy lifestyle changes as the safest way to lower cancer risk.