Next Article
Regular ibuprofen use may cut endometrial cancer risk: Study
Technology
A new study suggests that women who regularly take ibuprofen could lower their risk of endometrial cancer.
Researchers tracked over 42,000 women aged 55-74 and found that those who took at least 30 ibuprofen tablets a month had a 25% lower risk than those taking fewer than four.
Experts caution against long-term ibuprofen use
The risk drop was even more dramatic—43%—for women with cardiovascular disease who used ibuprofen regularly.
Interestingly, aspirin didn't show the same effect.
While the findings hint that ibuprofen might help prevent endometrial cancer (which is becoming more common), experts warn that long-term use can have serious side effects like bleeding or kidney issues.
They still recommend healthy lifestyle changes as the safest way to lower cancer risk.