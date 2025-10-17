Next Article
OpenAI's Sora 2 AI video generator is now web-based
Technology
OpenAI just made its Sora 2 AI video generator available on the web, after being iOS-only until now.
You can create AI videos up to 15 seconds (or 25 seconds if you're a Pro user), but you'll still need an invite to try it out.
Sora 2 can create videos for marketing, education, and more
Sora 2 isn't just about basic video clips—it adds synced audio, realistic physics, and even lets you drop yourself into AI-made scenes.
People are already eyeing it for marketing, education, social media posts, and creative projects.
Content filters and data protection are priorities
To keep things safe and responsible, Sora 2 works with Azure AI Foundry's security tools—think content filters and strong data protection—so users and companies can experiment without worry.