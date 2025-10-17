Google to build its largest AI hub in India
Google just announced it's investing $15 billion over the next five years to build its first-ever AI hub in India—right in Visakhapatnam.
This is Google's biggest AI project outside the US and its largest investment in India so far.
Hub will have data center, renewable energy facilities
The new hub will feature a massive data center, renewable energy facilities, and a subsea cable gateway.
Teaming up with Bharti Airtel, Google aims to boost digital access and roll out its full range of AI services across the country.
Bharti Airtel's Gopal Vittal called it "a defining moment in India's digital future," hoping this partnership helps India lead in AI innovation.
Google AI hub to boost India's digital infrastructure
This move could seriously level up India's digital infrastructure and put Vizag on the global tech map.
It's a big step for anyone excited about tech jobs, faster internet, or seeing how AI might change daily life across India.