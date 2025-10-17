Next Article
Clean up your home with this $46 vacuum
Technology
Right now, Amazon Prime members can score the Ayontin Cordless Handheld Vacuum for only $46—a huge drop from its usual $175 price tag.
This deal is exclusive to Prime, but you can still get it by signing up for a free 30-day trial.
Fast, free shipping is included, making it easy to get your hands on one quickly.
Check out the vacuum's key features
Weighing under 0.91kg, this vacuum is all about convenience and power.
It features dual suction modes, LED lights to spot hidden dust, and a one-touch dustbin for quick clean-up.
Users call it a "pet hair destroyer" and love its washable HEPA filters, compact charging dock, and how easily it tackles tight spaces.