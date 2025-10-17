Microsoft introduces 'Hey Copilot' to Windows 11

Copilot can now see what's on your screen

This update also refreshes Windows's Recall feature, tackling earlier privacy worries and making AI even more useful for daily stuff.

"Hey Copilot" doesn't just listen—it can see what's on your screen to help with things like research, editing docs, or editing photos.

Everything's right on your taskbar for quick access.

With these upgrades, Microsoft is clearly aiming to make Windows 11 a real AI powerhouse, ready to compete with the likes of ChatGPT and Gemini.