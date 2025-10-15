Next Article
Focused ultrasound: A non-invasive alternative to surgery
Technology
Focused ultrasound is changing the game in medicine by using sound waves to treat diseases without surgery.
Already FDA-approved for essential tremor and certain symptoms of Parkinson's disease, it's now being tested for brain tumors, Alzheimer's, and cancer—offering precise treatment while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.
Potential game-changer for cancer treatment and beyond
This tech can temporarily open the blood-brain barrier, helping drugs reach tough spots in the brain—huge for conditions like glioblastoma.
It also helps the immune system fight cancer by breaking down tumors.
With ongoing trials for pain, epilepsy, and more, focused ultrasound could mean safer, less invasive options for people who need them most.