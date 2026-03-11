You now have to pay more for Fortnite's in-game currency

Epic Games , the developer of popular battle royale game Fortnite , has announced a price hike for its in-game currency, V-Bucks. The company said the decision was taken as the cost of running the game has "gone up a lot." Starting March 19, players will get fewer V-Bucks when they buy this in-game currency.

Pack adjustments A look at the price hike The price hike means players will now get fewer V-Bucks for their money. For instance, an $8.99 pack will now give 800 V-Bucks instead of the previous 1,000. Similarly, a $22.99 pack will now offer 2,400 V-Bucks instead of 2,800 and so on for higher-priced packs as well. However, the main battle pass' cost has been reduced from 1,000 to 800 V-Bucks.

Revenue strategy Backlash from players Despite being free-to-play, Fortnite rakes in billions of dollars annually through microtransactions like in-game subscriptions and passes. The price hike has drawn criticism from players, with some questioning the rationale behind it. There are also concerns about whether this move could lead to even further content cuts in the game.

Advertisement