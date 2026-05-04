'Free AI gift cards' are scam: How to stay protected

A new form of financial fraud has emerged, targeting unsuspecting users of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. The scam exploits the gifting feature of these platforms to make unauthorized purchases using a user's linked payment method. Victims often find themselves facing unexpected charges on their credit cards for "gift card" purchases they never authorized, leading to significant financial losses.

Scam tactics Scammers often bypass confirmation prompts The fraudulent scheme often involves bypassing or partially triggering confirmation prompts, enabling multiple charges before the user can detect them. These transactions may appear legitimate on bank statements, often listed under the service provider's name. In some cases, victims receive emails confirming that a "gift" has been sent or received, adding to the confusion and making the activity seem genuine.

Rising issue Users have reported several hundred dollars being deducted The rise of AI chatbot subscription scams highlights the need for users to be vigilant about their online transactions. The fraudulent activities can lead to significant financial losses, with reports of multiple transactions ranging from small recurring charges to large one-time payments. In some cases, users have reported several hundred dollars being deducted before they were able to block further transactions.

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Recovery challenges Refunds can take time Even when refunds are eventually processed, the process can take time and may involve coordination with both the service provider and the bank. This further complicates financial recovery for victims of these scams. The delay between the initial subscription and fraudulent activity also makes it harder for users to connect the two events, adding another layer of complexity to this growing issue.

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User action What to do if you've been scammed If you notice an unfamiliar charge, act immediately. The first step is to contact the service provider's support team and flag the issue. You should also inform your bank or credit card provider and initiate a chargeback request. Banks may temporarily block your card and issue a replacement to prevent further misuse. Changing account passwords, particularly for email and affected services, is also recommended.