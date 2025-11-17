Frustrated with doctors, Americans are now seeking health advice from AI
Tired of long waits and feeling brushed off by doctors, more Americans—especially younger ones—are turning to AI chatbots like ChatGPT for quick health answers.
A recent survey found nearly one in six adults use these bots every month, drawn by their 24/7 availability and instant responses when real medical help feels out of reach.
Why people are doing this—and what experts say
AI chatbots can feel helpful and even a bit empathetic, but they're not always right.
Some folks use them to prep for doctor visits or fill gaps when care is hard to get.
As Wendy Goldberg put it after not getting clear answers from her doctor, "I can get more information from ChatGPT than I can from you."
Still, experts warn: bots aren't a substitute for real medical advice.
As Dr. Robert Wachter says, "It can be a useful tool, but it should never be the first line of defense."