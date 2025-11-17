Frustrated with doctors, Americans are now seeking health advice from AI

Why people are doing this—and what experts say

AI chatbots can feel helpful and even a bit empathetic, but they're not always right.

Some folks use them to prep for doctor visits or fill gaps when care is hard to get.

As Wendy Goldberg put it after not getting clear answers from her doctor, "I can get more information from ChatGPT than I can from you."

Still, experts warn: bots aren't a substitute for real medical advice.

As Dr. Robert Wachter says, "It can be a useful tool, but it should never be the first line of defense."