Google Photos just got smarter with 6 new AI features Technology Nov 17, 2025

Google Photos is rolling out six fresh AI-powered tools, thanks to Gemini's Nano Banana model.

These updates are all about making editing easier, personalizing your pics, and helping you find memories faster.

The "Create with AI" section started in the US and India, and the global expansion specifically applies to "Ask Photos," which is now available in over 100 additional countries and regions, along with support for 17 new languages.