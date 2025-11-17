Google Photos just got smarter with 6 new AI features
Google Photos is rolling out six fresh AI-powered tools, thanks to Gemini's Nano Banana model.
These updates are all about making editing easier, personalizing your pics, and helping you find memories faster.
The "Create with AI" section started in the US and India, and the global expansion specifically applies to "Ask Photos," which is now available in over 100 additional countries and regions, along with support for 17 new languages.
Smarter edits and creative templates
With "Help me edit," you can ask Google Photos to fix things like closed eyes or remove sunglasses—so group shots look more natural.
Android users also get a "Create with AI" section for quick, stylish portrait templates or pro headshots.
Personalized template suggestions based on your own gallery are coming soon in the US.
Search your photos by asking
The new "Ask Photos" feature lets you search or request edits just by typing or speaking naturally—even in 17+ languages.
It's now available on both iOS and Android across 100+ countries, making it way easier to find those hidden gems in your camera roll.