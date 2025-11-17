Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS just swung by the Sun—here's how to catch it Technology Nov 17, 2025

Comet 3I/ATLAS, a rare visitor from beyond our solar system, made its closest pass to the Sun on October 30, 2025, and is now heading out through the constellation Virgo.

If you're curious, you can watch it live online—the Virtual Telescope Project is streaming real-time views using telescopes located in Italy on November 17, 2025 at 11:15pm ET (which is 04:15 UTC on November 18).

The comet is pretty faint (magnitude +10.9), so you'll need at least an 8-inch telescope to spot it in the eastern sky before dawn.