Amazon's new AI glasses make delivery runs smarter
Amazon has announced AI-powered smart glasses for its delivery drivers.
These specs let drivers scan packages, get walking directions, and snap proof-of-delivery photos—all hands-free and right in their field of view.
The goal? Make deliveries safer and smoother.
What's inside the glasses?
The glasses use computer vision, sensors, and dual cameras to create a heads-up display.
They work with prescription or light-adapting lenses, last for all-day use on a single battery (which you can swap out), and have a controller worn in the delivery vest.
The display pops up automatically when drivers reach each stop, showing navigation tips, package info, and hazard alerts.
What's next?
Amazon's testing these glasses with North American drivers as part of its $16.7 billion Delivery Service Partner program.
Future updates could spot misdeliveries in real time or warn about pets on the route.
For now though, these high-tech specs aren't for sale to regular folks—just Amazon's own crew.