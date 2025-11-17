IIT Bombay's "flower-like" film could double solar desalination efficiency

IIT Bombay and Monash University researchers have designed a new solar-powered way to turn salty water fresh. Their secret? A super-thin, two-sided film with nano-carbon florets that look like tiny flowers—helping the system soak up nearly all sunlight and making clean water much faster than before.

How does it work? The film, called NCF@PH, absorbs about 95% of sunlight on one side while the other side floats on water.

This clever setup boosts evaporation rates to more than three times what older systems manage, turning seawater into drinkable water at a much faster pace.

More fresh water, less salt hassle Their SunSpring tech can make up to 18-liter of freshwater per square meter each day—way more than the usual seven liters from traditional setups.

It even keeps salt buildup easy to remove and uses a Peltier cooler for efficient condensation, so nothing slows it down.