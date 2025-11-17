Meet Kosmos, the AI scientist changing how research gets done
Kosmos is a new AI scientist from Edison Scientific, designed to make research way faster and more efficient.
OpenAI's Sam Altman called it "exciting," and it's already getting attention for its potential to shake up how science is done.
Academics can use it for free, while others can access it through a paid credit system.
What can Kosmos do?
Kosmos reads 1,500 scientific papers and runs 42,000 lines of code in one session—all on its own.
Each run lasts up to 12 hours and covers data analysis, literature review, and even coming up with new ideas.
In beta tests, it hit almost 80% accuracy and reportedly does six months of human research in just one day.
Is it worth trying?
Kosmos has already helped find results in neuroscience, genetics, and materials science.
Each run costs $200 (200 credits), with every conclusion traceable back to its sources—so you know exactly where the info comes from.
Early users can lock in this price before any future hikes.