Fujifilm drops ultra-bright 4K projector for big spaces
Fujifilm announced the FP-ZUH12000, a seriously bright projector made for huge venues like exhibitions and conference halls.
With 12,000 lumens—twice as bright as the last model—it promises crisp 4K visuals (3840 x 2400) with deep blacks and vivid colors.
Specs at a glance:
Even with all that power, it stays pretty compact at 18.1kg.
The standout feature is its unique rotatable lens system—when equipped with the ultra-short-throw lens FP-ZL034, you can spin the lens a full 360° without moving the main unit.
Three optional lenses (ultra-short, short, and standard throw) are being developed for the projector, and it uses a laser light source.
Is it worth it?
No price tag yet, but since the previous version costs $25,000, this is clearly aimed at businesses or event spaces—not your average movie night.
If you're looking to light up a massive area and want pro-level gear that cuts through ambient light, this could be one to watch.