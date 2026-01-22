Fujifilm launches instax mini Evo cinema camera in India

Fujifilm just dropped the instax mini Evo Cinema in India for ₹47,999. Prebooking will be open between January 21-27 on the instax website.

What makes it cool? The camera rocks a retro vertical grip inspired by Fujifilm's classic 1965 Single-8, plus tactile dials and levers for that old-school feel.

You get a rear LCD to preview your snaps before printing, and it can even record short videos that turn into QR-printable images to share on your phone.

App features & extras Pair it with the dedicated app to print photos straight from your phone, edit videos, or try out cinematic templates.

There's also a viewfinder accessory included for easier framing.