What's mood-based home decor? These AI apps will guide you

From mood-based design suggestions to apps that let you visualize different styles and color palettes in your living space, AI-powered tools are revolutionizing home decor. With these, it is now easier than ever to align your home aesthetic with your emotions. Simply experiment with various design elements virtually, and learn what truly resonates with your taste before making any physical changes.

#1 Morpholio Board: Professional-grade design tool Morpholio Board stands out as the best tool for anyone seeking professional-grade interior design solutions. It offers the right mix of creative flexibility and intelligent recommendations with its AI Auto Palette feature. The app recommends cohesive color and material combinations based on your selections, letting you create designs that match your current mood. You can build mood boards and get curated decor piece recommendations matching your vision.

#2 Decor8 AI: Curated themes and natural language prompts Decor8 AI provides over 50 curated design themes and even supports natural language prompts, allowing you to describe exact visions such as a calm, minimalist bedroom. The app is brilliant at rendering photorealistic lighting and shadows, making mood-based designs look authentic. This makes it an inspiring tool for anyone looking to create spaces that define their emotional states.

Advertisement

#3 RoomsGPT: Quick experiments without complexity RoomsGPT has been designed to offer quick and accessible room design experiments without any technical complexity. The tool lets you explore different moods rapidly, thus making it ideal for those who wish to experiment without delving into intricate details. The simplicity of this tool makes it perfect for anyone looking to try out new aesthetic directions effortlessly.

Advertisement