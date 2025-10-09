[Funding alert] OrbitAID raises $1.5 million for India's 1st in-orbit refueling system
Chennai's OrbitAID Aerospace raised $1.5 million in pre-seed funding from Unicorn India Ventures and the Tamil Nadu government earlier this year.
They're building India's first-ever in-orbit satellite refueling system, the SIDRP, aiming to make satellites last longer and reduce space junk.
SIDRP has passed 0-gravity tests
SIDRP lets satellites refuel, recharge batteries, and even get upgrades while orbiting.
It's already passed zero-gravity tests and works with different satellite designs.
The first in-space demo is planned for 2025, with commercial rollout expected in 2026.
Plans to build a fleet of tanker satellites
OrbitAID is also planning a fleet of tanker satellites for refueling missions in low Earth orbit and beyond.
Founded in 2021 by Sakthikumar R and Mano Balaji K, with Nikhil Balasubramanian joining as COO/co-founder, the team has brought SIDRP close to flight-ready status.