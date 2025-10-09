Apple removes app that archived ICE arrest videos

Apple has removed 'Eyes Up,' an app that archived videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests. The move comes after the company took a similar action against ICEBlock last week. However, unlike ICEBlock which was designed to help users avoid government agents by tracking their activities in real-time, Eyes Up's main purpose was archiving such incidents for accountability purposes.

App functionality 'Our goal is government accountability' Eyes Up was not just an app but a platform where users could archive videos of ICE arrests from different sources. It featured an interactive map where users could upload their own videos and click on individual map pins to view and download these videos for future use. The app's administrator told 404 Media, "Our goal is government accountability, we aren't even doing real-time tracking."

Policy violation App violated Apple's policy against 'objectionable content' Apple removed Eyes Up for violating its policy against "objectionable content." The company also received information from law enforcement that the app was being used to provide location information about law enforcement officers, which could be used to harm them individually or as a group.