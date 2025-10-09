Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold goes official in India
Google has officially launched the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India—priced at ₹1,72,999 for the 256GB Moonstone version.
It's powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, wrapped in aerospace-grade aluminum, and features a gearless hinge that's built to last for years.
What else is new?
You get a huge 8-inch inner OLED screen and a 6.4-inch outer display, both super bright at up to 3,000 nits.
The outer display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the inner display uses ultra-thin glass with extra impact protection.
The camera setup is serious too: a 48MP main sensor with Macro Focus and up to 20x Super Res Zoom.
Plus, the 5,015mAh battery promises over 30 hours on a single charge, and you can hit 50% battery in just 30 minutes.
Multitasking is easy with Split Screen and Instant View for quick photo previews.
Pixel Buds 2a now available at ₹12,999
Google also launched the Pixel Buds 2a at ₹12,999. They come with Active Noise Cancellation, hands-free Gemini support, and up to 20 hours of playtime with the case.
Both the Fold and Buds are water-resistant and have Google's AI smarts built in.
If you grab both together using an HDFC Bank card, you get a ₹13,000 cashback—making this duo a tempting pick if you're eyeing a premium Android setup.