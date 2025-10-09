Vyommitra, ISRO's half-humanoid robot, to fly on Gaganyaan mission
ISRO is gearing up for its first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, G1, set for December 2025—and it's sending Vyommitra, an AI-powered half-humanoid robot, along for the ride.
This mission is a big step toward India's goal of sending astronauts into space by early 2027, as Vyommitra will help test life support and safety systems before humans take flight.
Vyommitra can converse in English and Hindi
Built at ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Vyommitra has an upper body that can operate control panels and monitor things like temperature and oxygen inside the spacecraft.
Made from tough aluminum alloy to handle launch stress, she can chat with mission control in both English and Hindi.
Vyommitra will help ISRO understand microgravity effects on humans
Vyommitra is designed to act like a human in microgravity—collecting data on how the spacecraft works without putting anyone at risk.
She can recognize people, answer questions, and give real-time updates about cabin conditions.
By using Vyommitra instead of animals for tests, ISRO gets better insights into how space affects future astronauts.
G1 is 1st of 3 uncrewed missions
G1 is just the first of three planned uncrewed missions leading up to crewed flights.
If all goes well, India will join a select group of countries with independent human spaceflight capability—making this not just a tech milestone but a proud moment for Indian science and exploration.