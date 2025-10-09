Vyommitra, ISRO's half-humanoid robot, to fly on Gaganyaan mission

ISRO is gearing up for its first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, G1, set for December 2025—and it's sending Vyommitra, an AI-powered half-humanoid robot, along for the ride. This mission is a big step toward India's goal of sending astronauts into space by early 2027, as Vyommitra will help test life support and safety systems before humans take flight.

Vyommitra can converse in English and Hindi Built at ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Vyommitra has an upper body that can operate control panels and monitor things like temperature and oxygen inside the spacecraft.

Made from tough aluminum alloy to handle launch stress, she can chat with mission control in both English and Hindi.

Vyommitra will help ISRO understand microgravity effects on humans Vyommitra is designed to act like a human in microgravity—collecting data on how the spacecraft works without putting anyone at risk.

She can recognize people, answer questions, and give real-time updates about cabin conditions.

By using Vyommitra instead of animals for tests, ISRO gets better insights into how space affects future astronauts.