Share health-data with AI or lose benefits, Google tells staff

Google has come under fire after reports surfaced that it asked US employees to share their health data with an AI-powered tool, or risk losing their medical benefits. The move, which tied benefits access to data sharing, left many employees uncomfortable and sparked a flurry of internal debates questioning the decision.

Tool details Employees required to share data with 3rd-party tool According to Business Insider, internal documents revealed that Google had told employees they would have to let a third-party tool, Nayya, access their data if they wanted to enroll in health benefits through Alphabet. The AI-powered tool recommends personalized benefits packages and was described as integral to the enrollment process. Guidelines shared with employees indicated that those who opted out of using Nayya wouldn't be eligible for any health benefits at all.

Privacy issues Concerns over privacy and consent raised The news quickly drew backlash from some employees, who raised concerns over privacy and consent. Posts on internal forums showed that workers were uncomfortable with the idea of sharing sensitive medical information with a third party, especially when their access to health insurance was at stake. One question on an internal Q&A site read, "Why are we providing our medical claims to a third-party AI tool without a way to opt out?"

Policy revision Policy language clarified after backlash The controversy prompted Google to clarify the policy language soon after it became public. "Our intent was not reflected in the language on our HR site. We've clarified it to make clear that employees can choose not to share data, without any effect on their benefits enrollment," a company spokesperson said. The clarification came as part of an effort to quell employee concerns and restore trust in its health benefits enrollment process.

Tool explanation Participation in Nayya's tool is voluntary, says Google Google's spokesperson, Courtenay Mencini, stressed that participation in Nayya's tool is voluntary. She said the system had passed security and privacy checks before being rolled out. "This voluntary tool, which passed our internal security and privacy reviews, was added to help our employees better navigate our extensive healthcare benefit options," Mencini said. "Employees must opt-in to use the tool and share their own health information, as Google does not have access to it," she added.