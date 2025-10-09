Next Article
Uber now lets you pay with UPI QR codes
Technology
Uber just dropped a new way to pay for your rides in India—now you can use "UPI Scan and Pay" with your favorite apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm.
Just scan a QR code at the end of your trip and you're all set. No more linking accounts or fiddling with auto-pay.
How to use the new payment method
When booking, pick the 'UPI Scan and Pay' option.
At your destination, your driver shows a QR code on their Uber app—scan it with your UPI app and pay exactly what's on the screen.
Uber says this keeps payments secure and simple, cutting out errors and making cashless rides even smoother for everyone.