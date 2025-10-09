LOADING...
Google's new AI feature lets you try shoes virtually
The feature is powered by AI

By Mudit Dube
Oct 09, 2025
11:43 am
What's the story

Google has added an innovative feature to its shopping platform, allowing users to "try on" shoes from the comfort of their homes. The new feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to show how a pair of shoes would look on a user. You don't even have to upload separate pictures of your feet for this.

Tech details

The tech was first seen in Google's Doppl app

The AI tech behind this feature was first seen in Google's Doppl app, which shows users how they'd look in new outfits. The company had previously clarified that it can create a pair of feet by itself, without needing any input from the user. This same capability is now being used for the shoe try-on feature on Google Shopping.

Feature expansion

AI try-on for other clothing types

The shoe try-on feature comes after Google had already tested a similar AI-powered clothing try-on feature for shirts, pants, dresses, and skirts since May. The company rolled out this capability to all US users in July. Now, along with shoes, Google is also expanding its AI try-on tech for other types of clothing in Australia, Canada, and Japan "in the coming weeks."