Next Article
ChatGPT will soon let you use 3rd-party apps
Technology
OpenAI is giving ChatGPT a major upgrade, transforming it into a "conversational operating system."
Soon, you'll be able to use third-party apps—like Spotify or Zillow—right inside the chat, so you won't have to bounce between different apps for everyday tasks.
ChatGPT could become 1-stop solution for all your digital needs
With over 800 million people using ChatGPT every week, this move could seriously change how we handle digital stuff.
OpenAI's also exploring ways to make money from it, like charging small fees or featuring sponsored apps.
If it takes off, ChatGPT could become the main way we get things done online—all in one place.