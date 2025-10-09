Inversion's Arc spacecraft promises to deliver cargo anywhere in an hour

Arc is about eight feet long and four feet wide, can hit speeds over Mach 20, and carries up to 227kg. Thanks to NASA-backed heat protection, it can handle hypersonic reentry and land itself within 50 feet of the target—even in remote spots. Inversion plans to demonstrate rapid orbital cargo capabilities in the near future.

Arc could revolutionize logistics and hypersonic research

Arc could totally shake up how we move stuff around the world—think military supplies, emergency aid, or even commercial packages delivered way faster than planes or trucks.

Plus, it doubles as a test platform for hypersonic tech.

While other companies like Varda are working on similar ideas, Arc stands out with its unique combo of speed and pinpoint parachute landings.