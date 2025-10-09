Inversion's Arc spacecraft promises to deliver cargo anywhere in an hour
California startup Inversion just revealed Arc, a reusable spacecraft built to drop off cargo almost anywhere on Earth in less than 60 minutes.
No runways needed—Arc uses parachutes and non-toxic fuel for quick, safe landings, making it a game-changer for fast deliveries.
Arc can carry up to 227kg
Arc is about eight feet long and four feet wide, can hit speeds over Mach 20, and carries up to 227kg.
Thanks to NASA-backed heat protection, it can handle hypersonic reentry and land itself within 50 feet of the target—even in remote spots.
Inversion plans to demonstrate rapid orbital cargo capabilities in the near future.
Arc could revolutionize logistics and hypersonic research
Arc could totally shake up how we move stuff around the world—think military supplies, emergency aid, or even commercial packages delivered way faster than planes or trucks.
Plus, it doubles as a test platform for hypersonic tech.
While other companies like Varda are working on similar ideas, Arc stands out with its unique combo of speed and pinpoint parachute landings.