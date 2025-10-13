GalaxEye's Drishti satellite to boost India's private space sector
GalaxEye, a Bengaluru-based startup, is gearing up to launch "Drishti"—India's largest private satellite—sometime in early 2026.
The 160-kg satellite will hitch a ride on a SpaceX rocket and aims to give India's private space sector a serious boost.
What's cool is Drishti's unique tech: it blends optical and radar data (thanks to its "SyncFused OptoSAR" system), so it can snap super-detailed images even when the weather isn't playing nice.
Drishti can revisit any spot on Earth every week
With its big 3.5-meter antenna, Drishti can revisit any spot on Earth every week or so and capture crisp images at 1.5-meter resolution.
This makes it handy for things like border security, disaster response, and keeping an eye on infrastructure.
After about 500 test flights, GalaxEye's CEO Suyash Singh says Drishti could open new doors for defense and agriculture too—and they're already in advanced discussions with government agencies to put all that data to good use.