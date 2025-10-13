GalaxEye's Drishti satellite to boost India's private space sector

Drishti can revisit any spot on Earth every week

With its big 3.5-meter antenna, Drishti can revisit any spot on Earth every week or so and capture crisp images at 1.5-meter resolution.

This makes it handy for things like border security, disaster response, and keeping an eye on infrastructure.

After about 500 test flights, GalaxEye's CEO Suyash Singh says Drishti could open new doors for defense and agriculture too—and they're already in advanced discussions with government agencies to put all that data to good use.