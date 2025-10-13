India is getting less sunlight each year: Study
A recent study shows India's getting less sunshine than it used to, with the northern plains losing about 13 hours of sunlight each year since 1988.
Researchers say pollution from factories, cars, and crop burning—plus heavier monsoon clouds—are blocking more sunlight than before.
Regional differences in sunlight loss
The Himalayan region is losing around 9.5 hours of sun yearly, while the western coast and central India see drops of 8.6 and 4.7 hours.
The Deccan plateau is least affected but still losing over three hours a year.
What this means for India
Less sunshine means solar panels don't work as well, making clean energy goals harder to reach—especially in the north and west.
Crops also struggle with less light for photosynthesis, which could mean smaller harvests and changes in weather patterns that impact water and food supplies for everyone.