India is getting less sunlight each year: Study

The Himalayan region is losing around 9.5 hours of sun yearly, while the western coast and central India see drops of 8.6 and 4.7 hours. The Deccan plateau is least affected but still losing over three hours a year.

What this means for India

Less sunshine means solar panels don't work as well, making clean energy goals harder to reach—especially in the north and west.

Crops also struggle with less light for photosynthesis, which could mean smaller harvests and changes in weather patterns that impact water and food supplies for everyone.