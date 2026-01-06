Your Garmin app can now track what you eat

Garmin has announced the addition of a new feature in its Garmin Connect app, exclusively for users with a Garmin Connect Plus subscription. The innovative tool allows users to track their calories and macronutrients (proteins, fats, and carbs). It also provides Active Intelligence insights to help them meet their nutritional goals.

User convenience Food logging made easy with Garmin Connect The new feature in the Garmin Connect app makes food logging easy. Users can search for items in a global food database that includes packaged, restaurant, and regional food options. They can also scan barcodes or use their smartphone cameras to log their meals. Compatible Garmin smartwatches will provide a quick overview of nutrition and allow tracking of favorite and recently logged foods.

Tailored insights Garmin Connect offers personalized nutrition reports Garmin Connect goes beyond just logging food. It also provides daily, weekly, monthly, and annual nutrition reports. The app can give personalized calorie and macronutrient recommendations based on individual dietary needs. These tailored insights help users understand their nutritional intake better and make adjustments as needed to meet their health goals more effectively.