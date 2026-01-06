Your Garmin app can now track what you eat
What's the story
Garmin has announced the addition of a new feature in its Garmin Connect app, exclusively for users with a Garmin Connect Plus subscription. The innovative tool allows users to track their calories and macronutrients (proteins, fats, and carbs). It also provides Active Intelligence insights to help them meet their nutritional goals.
User convenience
Food logging made easy with Garmin Connect
The new feature in the Garmin Connect app makes food logging easy. Users can search for items in a global food database that includes packaged, restaurant, and regional food options. They can also scan barcodes or use their smartphone cameras to log their meals. Compatible Garmin smartwatches will provide a quick overview of nutrition and allow tracking of favorite and recently logged foods.
Tailored insights
Garmin Connect offers personalized nutrition reports
Garmin Connect goes beyond just logging food. It also provides daily, weekly, monthly, and annual nutrition reports. The app can give personalized calorie and macronutrient recommendations based on individual dietary needs. These tailored insights help users understand their nutritional intake better and make adjustments as needed to meet their health goals more effectively.
AI integration
Active Intelligence insights: A game-changer for nutrition tracking
The Garmin Connect app also comes with AI-powered Active Intelligence insights. These advanced features help users better understand how their nutrition affects their health and training. For instance, it can show how late-night eating may have affected sleep quality. This way, users can make informed dietary choices that positively impact their overall well-being and fitness performance.