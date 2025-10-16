Next Article
Gboard now lets you change your keyboard's font size
Technology
Google just dropped a handy update for Gboard: you can finally adjust your keyboard's font size.
Rolling out in the stable 16.0 version from October 15, this feature lets you set the font anywhere from 85% to 200%.
Just head to Settings > Preferences > Font size and make it work for your eyes (or style).
How to access the new font size option
This update changes the size of letters, numbers, and tool icons—but emojis stay the same.
The option first showed up for beta testers back in September and now everyone gets it, with "Match System" as default or custom sizes if you want more control.
There's also a refreshed Suggestion strip, all part of Gboard's push to make typing more comfortable and personal for everyone.