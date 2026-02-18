Gemini AI can help you code, debug, and even brainstorm
Gemini is an AI assistant integrated into Android Studio that's all about making app development smoother.
Gemini helps with everything—writing code, fixing bugs, testing features, and even analyzing crashes.
The latest version (Gemini 2.5 Pro) offers larger context windows and improved responses.
Gemini can read crash reports and suggest fixes
You can highlight any chunk of code and ask Gemini to clean it up or add new features right inside the editor.
It even auto-generates UI previews with sample data, so you don't have to waste time on mockups.
Plus, when your app crashes, Gemini reads crash reports from tools like Firebase and suggests fixes.
Business and enterprise tiers add more features
For bigger teams, the business tier adds security controls and lets you track productivity.
The enterprise tier offers custom code suggestions from codebases in external tools such as GitHub—helping everyone stay efficient while cutting down on boring tasks.