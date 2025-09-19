Next Article
Gemini AI comes to Chrome, helps you plan trips, more
Technology
Google just brought Gemini AI to Chrome, making it way easier to get things done right in your browser.
If you're in the US and using web or macOS, you can now automate stuff like finding products, managing searches, and even creating grocery lists or scheduling meetings—no extra apps needed.
Gemini can now help you on Chrome
Gemini can handle everyday tasks for you—think ordering groceries or planning trips. It even scans your open tabs to spot the best flight and hotel deals.
With YouTube, Maps, and Calendar working together with Chrome and Gemini, organizing your day or navigating around is smoother than ever.
This update helps Chrome catch up with other browsers already offering smart AI tools.