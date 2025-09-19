Meta's AI glasses now open to developer innovation
What's the story
Meta has announced a new Wearable Device Access Toolkit, aimed at developers. The toolkit will allow apps to tap into the vision and audio capabilities of its smart glasses. "Our first version of the toolkit will open up access to a suite of on-device sensors—empowering you to start building features within your mobile apps that leverage the hands-free benefits of AI glasses," said Meta in a statement.
Developer benefits
Enhancing mobile apps with unique user perspective
The toolkit is designed to help developers leverage the unique perspective of the user and the quality of open-ear audio and microphone access. This means that mobile apps can be enhanced with features that take advantage of these capabilities. For instance, Twitch could allow creators to livestream directly from their glasses, while Disney's Imagineering R&D team is already working on prototypes for park visitors using Meta's smart glasses.
Access timeline
How to access the toolkit
Currently, developers can sign up for a waitlist to be notified when a preview of this toolkit becomes available later this year. However, publishing experiences using the toolkit will only be available to limited audiences in its preview phase. Meta has also clarified that general availability for publishing won't come until 2026.