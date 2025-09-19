Meta's AI glasses now open to developer innovation

Developer benefits

Enhancing mobile apps with unique user perspective

The toolkit is designed to help developers leverage the unique perspective of the user and the quality of open-ear audio and microphone access. This means that mobile apps can be enhanced with features that take advantage of these capabilities. For instance, Twitch could allow creators to livestream directly from their glasses, while Disney's Imagineering R&D team is already working on prototypes for park visitors using Meta's smart glasses.