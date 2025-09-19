Scientists are 1 step closer to bringing back the dodo

Gene-edited chickens as surrogates

The team is using gene-edited chickens as surrogates and borrowing cells from Nicobar pigeons, the dodo's closest living relatives.

If all goes well, we could see a living dodo in about five to seven years, with plans to release them into safe habitats in Mauritius in about five to seven years.

There are challenges and critics—some worry this distracts from current conservation needs—but Colossal isn't slowing down, backed by $120 million in funding.