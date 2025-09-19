The feature will notify all members in group chats with a single mention

WhatsApp's new feature lets users mention everyone in group chats

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to mention everyone in group chats. The "@everyone" functionality is currently under development for both Android and iOS, and is not yet available for beta testing. It will be integrated directly into the mention menu, making it easier for users to access alongside individual mentions. This way, a single message can notify all group members at once, regardless of their personal notification settings.