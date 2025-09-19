WhatsApp's new feature lets users mention everyone in group chats
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to mention everyone in group chats. The "@everyone" functionality is currently under development for both Android and iOS, and is not yet available for beta testing. It will be integrated directly into the mention menu, making it easier for users to access alongside individual mentions. This way, a single message can notify all group members at once, regardless of their personal notification settings.
User experience
Streamlining communication in busy group chats
The new feature is designed to streamline communication in busy group chats and ensure important messages are always seen by all members. It is similar to the previous status mention functionality, where groups could be tagged in status updates. However, unlike status mentions, the "@everyone" feature is specifically for direct communication within group chats, making it a more practical and reliable tool for group interactions.
Flexibility
Admins and regular members can use the feature
The "#everyone" feature will work in large groups or community chats without restrictions. Early indications suggest that both admins and regular members will be able to use it, giving all participants the ability to alert the entire group. This could reduce the need for repeated individual mentions and minimize the risk of messages being overlooked. However, WhatsApp may still adjust this feature before its official release.