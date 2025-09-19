Air pollution linked to poor sleep in older adults Technology Sep 19, 2025

A new 2025 study led by Dr. Junxin Li at the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing found that air pollution is linked to worse sleep for people over 45.

After reviewing research from six countries, including the US, China, and India, the team saw that exposure to pollutants like particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide can really impact how well older adults sleep.