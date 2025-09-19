Air pollution linked to poor sleep in older adults
A new 2025 study led by Dr. Junxin Li at the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing found that air pollution is linked to worse sleep for people over 45.
After reviewing research from six countries, including the US, China, and India, the team saw that exposure to pollutants like particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide can really impact how well older adults sleep.
Need for clean-air policies
The study found that both outdoor and indoor air quality play a big role in sleep.
Dr. Li pointed out that cutting outdoor particulate matter in half could lower poor sleep risk by 10%, and stressed the need for better clean-air policies.
People using solid fuels for heating or cooking—especially noted in Chinese studies—also reported worse sleep, showing indoor pollution is just as important to tackle.